World

the charge of the Ukrainian foreign minister against Germany

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 9 hours ago
1 1 minute read

SEEN FROM ELSEWHERE – In a forum, Dmytro Kuleba accuses Germany of having underestimated the Russian threat despite Ukrainian warnings. “Must the eyes of Ukrainians be closed forever for a German to finally open his own?” accuses the minister.

Yesterday a six-year-old girl named Tanya died of dehydration in the besieged city of Mariupol. At that age, she still had her whole life ahead of her. Unfortunately, she simply died from not being able to drink. Indeed, the Russian invader deprived the city in which she lived of food, water, heating and electricity for eight days, and did not let in humanitarian aid from the rest of the country. Ukraine. Why did the life of this little Ukrainian have to be sacrificed like that of at least 38 other children killed by the Russians? What diabolical scourge has befallen our planet that such atrocities can be committed?

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 9 hours ago
1 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Military operation in Ukraine. Online

Military operation in Ukraine. Online

2 hours ago
Photo of Zelensky said that chemical or other weapons of mass destruction were not developed in Ukraine

Zelensky said that chemical or other weapons of mass destruction were not developed in Ukraine

3 hours ago
Photo of Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced: 200,000 Ukrainians returned to defend their country

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced: 200,000 Ukrainians returned to defend their country

3 hours ago
Photo of Presidential Spokesperson Kalın evaluated Turkey’s mediation efforts

Presidential Spokesperson Kalın evaluated Turkey’s mediation efforts

3 hours ago
Back to top button