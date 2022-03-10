the charge of the Ukrainian foreign minister against Germany

SEEN FROM ELSEWHERE – In a forum, Dmytro Kuleba accuses Germany of having underestimated the Russian threat despite Ukrainian warnings. “Must the eyes of Ukrainians be closed forever for a German to finally open his own?” accuses the minister.

Yesterday a six-year-old girl named Tanya died of dehydration in the besieged city of Mariupol. At that age, she still had her whole life ahead of her. Unfortunately, she simply died from not being able to drink. Indeed, the Russian invader deprived the city in which she lived of food, water, heating and electricity for eight days, and did not let in humanitarian aid from the rest of the country. Ukraine. Why did the life of this little Ukrainian have to be sacrificed like that of at least 38 other children killed by the Russians? What diabolical scourge has befallen our planet that such atrocities can be committed?