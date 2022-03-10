The day was right for Shane Warne’s funeral

Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne will be laid to rest at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). His last rites will be held on the evening of March 30. The Victorian state government has already confirmed the matter.

Daniel Andrews, head of Victoria , said there was no better place in the world to say goodbye to Warne. The people of Victoria will pay tribute to Warne for his contribution to the sport at a memorial service at the MCG on the evening of March 30.

Warne was born on September 13, 1989, in Victoria, Melbourne, Australia. All memories of Warne’s birthplace throughout Melbourne. In domestic cricket, he has long played for Melbourne’s state team, Victoria.

Warne was the first bowler to take 600 Test wickets at the Melbourne ground in the 2006 Boxing Day Test. Warne scored a hat-trick in the 1994 Test against England at the MCG.

Shane Warne died last Friday. The legendary cricketer was 52 years old at the time of his death. He is thought to have died of a heart attack. Shane Warne breathed his last at his villa in Koh Samui, Thailand.