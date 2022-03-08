The death toll from the attack on Sumi in Ukraine has risen to 21

Russia’s overnight airstrikes in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumi have killed at least 21 civilians. The country’s regional prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The prosecutor’s office said two children were among those killed in the airstrikes in the city. One house was completely destroyed and 16 houses were partially destroyed in the bombing. The bodies of 21 people have been recovered after the attack. News from CNN.

On Tuesday, Ukraine and Russia agreed on humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from Sumi. In the last few days, Russia has been conducting continuous ground and air strikes on Sumi.

Note that Tuesday is the 13th day of Russia’s operation in Ukraine. Earlier, on February 24, Russian troops launched a military operation in Ukraine at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. As part of the operation, Ukraine is being attacked by land, air and sea. The Ukrainian army has also been trying to resist since the operation began. There is a bloody conflict between the two sides.