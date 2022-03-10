The duplicitous policy of the West, loud in Ukraine and silent in Palestine

Ever since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the world has been paying homage to the heroism and tolerance of the Ukrainian people. As Russia’s first troops set foot on Ukrainian soil, thousands of Ukrainians took up arms. They joined the army to defend the motherland from a large military force. This proves that the Ukrainians will fight for the independence of the country to the last drop of blood.

This heroism and dignity of the Ukrainian people has forced most of the world’s politicians and diplomats to speak out against the Russian aggression. They have expressed support for Ukraine’s “resistance fighters.” The group also includes Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. At a news conference, he called Russia’s attack on Ukraine a “grave violation of international law.” He condemned the attack and offered humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine. He says Israel has had to go through a lot of war experiences. The way to resolve conflict is not war.

For many who are far from the war in Ukraine, Lapid’s statement carries no meaning. But for those of us Palestinians who are victims of Israeli occupation and racism, Lipid’s support for the people of Ukraine is nothing more than a slap in the face. This is a living example of shameless hypocrisy. Not only is the Israeli foreign minister hypocritical in his condemnation of Russia’s aggression, but so is the Israeli people. Behind their brutal actions against the Palestinian people, they are supporting the resistance of the Ukrainian people.

Thousands of Israelis have rallied in Tel Aviv in support of Ukraine. They marched with the flag of Ukraine in their hands. Demands, “Free Ukraine.” The Palestinians have seen it with speechless eyes. They have to face police brutality, even worse.

Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the Palestinians have not only suffered again from the hypocritical behavior of Israeli officials and citizens. They also have to see the hypocrisy of a large part of the world community. After the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops and the claim that Ukraine is never a real country, it has always been part of Russia, all Western leaders, the media and analysts have begun to speak out against it. They are arguing about the illegality of the occupation, the rights of the victims in the armed struggle, the importance of sovereignty and national autonomy.

Over the years, the world community has been hypocritical towards us. After the start of the Russian aggression in Ukraine, we Palestinians are again confronted with that hypocrisy. We have learned that there are international laws to prevent the horrific experiences we face in our homeland. Not only paper and pen law, it is also effective.

The media is also positively reporting that the Ukrainian people are making Molotov bombs to attack Russian troops. Palestinians are forcibly evicted from their homes by Israeli settlers. They are protected by Israeli security forces. If the Palestinians do the same to stop the occupiers at this time, what role will the international media play? If the people of Ukraine do this against the Russian occupation, it will be called heroism. And if the Palestinians do that, it will be terrorism. This reality is not unique to Palestine. I am sure that the people of Afghanistan, Yemen, Ethiopia, Iraq, Somalia or Kashmir — wherever there is experience of such colonial and imperialist violence, feel the same way.