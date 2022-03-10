The ECB did not change rates; message for increase

The highly anticipated decision of the week was announced by the European Central Bank (ECB). The ECB, which has kept the interest rate at zero for a long time, did not change the interest rates in March.

The expectation of the markets was that there would be no change in the interest rate.

The ECB kept the interest rate, which shows the interest rate paid for deposits held by banks at the central bank, at -0.50 percent and the marginal interest rate at 0.25 percent. Analysts had predicted that there would be no change in the two interest rates.

ECB President Christine Lagarde’s press conference will start at 16.30 TSI.

Rate hikes will come after asset purchases end

The asset purchase amount will be 30 billion euros in May and 20 billion euros in June,

In its statement, the ECB also emphasized that it is ready to revise the APP asset purchase schedule if the outlook changes.

“Any adjustment in ECB benchmark interest rates will take place sometime after the Governing Council ends net purchases under the APP and will be gradual,” the statement said.