The effect of not eating chocolate for a month

Such ‘dark chocolate’ is beneficial for the body when eaten in moderation. However, ‘white’ or ‘milk’ chocolate is not so healthy. Because it contains a lot of fat and extra sugar.

Daniel McAvoy, a certified nutritionist at Strong Home Gym in the United States, said: “If you want to benefit from dark chocolate, you need to have a cocoa level of 70 percent or more.

However, eating too much ‘dark chocolate’ is harmful.

Mood swings will decrease

Reducing the consumption of chocolate will also reduce the consumption of sugar.

Jay Cowin, director of formulation and accredited nutritionist at Assistem in the United States, said: Sugar also depletes the body of energy and disrupts blood sugar levels. And that’s where ‘mood swings’, ‘cravings’ and other unhealthy behaviors come from. ”

Weight loss will be followed by fatigue and constant tiredness

Excluding chocolate from your diet will make it easier to reach your desired weight loss goals, even if only for a month. “There is a lot of excess sugar hidden in food and drink,” Cowin said. In particular, chocolate. So it is difficult to calculate how many calories entered the body from chocolate.

Chest burns can be reduced

“When you think of heartburn, the first thing that comes to mind is tomato sauce, alcohol and fried foods,” McAvoy said. But it can be unbelievable that chocolate can cause heartburn. ”

Chocolate is an acidic food that can cause heartburn and increase its intensity. The sweeter the chocolate, the more likely it is to cause heartburn.

Sleep will be better

Eating chocolate at night can disturb your sleep. This is because of the caffeine in chocolate.

This ingredient is also beneficial in moderation. However, taking excess is harmful. As a result, those who drink two or three cups of coffee a day, eating chocolate again at night will be excessive in caffeine intake.

The liver will be fine

One bar of Hershey’s Milk Chocolate contains about 24 grams of sugar. If you eat it a few times a week, you will consume about 200 grams of sugar in a whole month. And it’s just from chocolate.

Excess sugar in the diet can lead to ‘non-fatty liver disease’.

Therefore, reducing the consumption of chocolate will reduce the risk of this disease, as well as the risk of diabetes and obesity.

The risk of heart disease will decrease

A study published in Georgia’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, found that there was a direct link between eating too much sugar and heart disease.

Instead you can eat fruits and nuts. The heart will thank you for that.