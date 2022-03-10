World

the EU wants to be in working order against Putin

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 10 hours ago
0 Less than a minute

During their summit, Thursday and Friday, in Versailles, the leaders of the European Union will examine Ukraine’s application for membership.

Will this summit be that of a European leap forward? Gathered in Versailles, the leaders of the Twenty-Seven are to discuss how the European Union can live up to its responsibilities in the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine. Like last February 24, the meeting promises to be full of emotion. But the general state of mind is now that of having reached a milestone. “Russia’s war of aggression constitutes a tectonic shift in European history”, states the draft declaration.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 10 hours ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Military operation in Ukraine. Online

Military operation in Ukraine. Online

4 hours ago
Photo of Zelensky said that chemical or other weapons of mass destruction were not developed in Ukraine

Zelensky said that chemical or other weapons of mass destruction were not developed in Ukraine

4 hours ago
Photo of Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced: 200,000 Ukrainians returned to defend their country

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced: 200,000 Ukrainians returned to defend their country

5 hours ago
Photo of Presidential Spokesperson Kalın evaluated Turkey’s mediation efforts

Presidential Spokesperson Kalın evaluated Turkey’s mediation efforts

5 hours ago
Back to top button