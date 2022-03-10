the EU wants to be in working order against Putin

During their summit, Thursday and Friday, in Versailles, the leaders of the European Union will examine Ukraine’s application for membership.

Will this summit be that of a European leap forward? Gathered in Versailles, the leaders of the Twenty-Seven are to discuss how the European Union can live up to its responsibilities in the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine. Like last February 24, the meeting promises to be full of emotion. But the general state of mind is now that of having reached a milestone. “Russia’s war of aggression constitutes a tectonic shift in European history”, states the draft declaration.