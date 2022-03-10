News

the European Union rejects the idea of ​​rapid accession

Gathered in Versailles, the Heads of State of the European Union reaffirmed their support for Ukraine. Not to mention an accession with accelerated procedure.

The leaders of the EU member states, meeting in Versailles this Thursday evening and Friday, will certainly discuss Ukraine as “a member of our European family”, in the words of the President of the Commission. But without formally supporting any possibility of an accelerated procedure to obtain EU membership, it appears from the declarations during the arrivals at the informal summit.

