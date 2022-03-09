The event that made Müge Anlı say to give up! The woman who left her children and husband fled to her son-in-law

Cemile Özdemir, 43, who left her children and husband, fled to her son-in-law. Özdemir and his mother, who have not seen each other for a year, confronted today in the live broadcast of Müge Anlı. Cemile Özdemir, who said that she did not run away from her son-in-law despite his message records and candid photos, said, “There is nothing in the photos I took with my groom. I will not go back. I do not worry about my children or my husband. Everyone should take care of themselves.”

Azime Akkor, 61, living in Ankara, 43-year-old mother of 3 children, applied to investigative journalist Müge Anlı alleging that she had not seen her daughter Cemile Özdemir for a year . Claiming that her daughter lived with her son-in-law after leaving her husband, Akkor claimed that her son-in-law and his family used her daughter and that her grandchildren were left without a mother. Müge Anlı reached out to Cemile Özdemir, who is said to have fled to her son-in-law after the claim. Özdemir, who hasn’t met with his family for a year, had an emotional reunion with his mother in the studio. But those moments did not last long.

“I DON’T CARE ABOUT MY CHILDREN, EVERYONE SHOULD LOOK FOR IT”

Cemile Özdemir said that she did not run away with her son-in-law and left her family behind to stand on her own feet. Angered by the young woman’s words, her mother Azime Akkor said, “I will not leave my daughter to that man. I will take her away from here.”

HE HAS GIVEN THE PHOTOS OF KISSING WITH HIS SON.

Emphasizing that she does not want to return to her family, Cemile Özdemir denied the allegations against her and answered the questions about the photos she took while kissing with her son-in-law, saying, “There is nothing in the photos I took with my groom.”

MÜGE ANLI: YOU HAVE FOLLOWED IMPOSSIBLE LOVE. THE WAY YOU GO, NOT THE ROAD

Müge Anlı did not remain silent about the attitudes of the mother of three children, whose carelessness attracted everyone’s reaction. Anlı said, “Have you followed an impossible love? How can you talk to your son-in-law who is abusive even when you are pregnant with your daughter? I have your messages as well… You need support to get rid of this feeling. The path you take is not the road. How do you leave your 4-year-old child and go?” she spoke.

“I FOLLOW MY CHILDREN REMOTE”

Cemile Özdemir, who did not change her mind even with Müge Anlı’s words, said, “I left my house voluntarily. I did not fall in an impossible love. I could not be a mother to my children. My wife could not be a father either. My children are entrusted to God first and then to my mother. I follow my children from afar.”