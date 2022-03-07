The former Ukrainian footballer quit his job at a Russian club after abusing Putin

He is currently working as an assistant coach of a football club in Russia. For the past few days, Russia has been carrying out armed attacks on its motherland Ukraine. Andrei Veronin could not accept such an attack by the Russians on his homeland.

According to a report in the British media Mirror.

Andrei Veronin has played for Ukraine 75 times in his career in international football. The former Ukrainian forward played 40 matches for Liverpool in club football from 2006 to 2010.

After his retirement, Veronin was acting assistant coach of Russian club Dynamo Moscow. But after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he canceled the contract with the club. The 42-year-old left Russia and moved to Germany after leaving his job.

“In a country where my motherland is being bombed, it is no longer possible for me to get a job,” Veronin told the German media Bild.

Asked how Germany could help Ukraine in the current situation, he said: “Stop that … (abuse). Help the refugees. Send weapons so that we can defend ourselves. I am proud of my country. We have beautiful cities, great. There are people. ”

“We will continue to fight and win. But we have to pay a lot more for that victory. We are living in 2022, not during World War II,” he added.

“I have been sick for four days,” he said. Whenever I see pictures of my homeland, I feel very bad. Everything looks like an incredible scene from a scary movie. ”

“I just want to help with money or whatever. I don’t know if it would be fair to say that, but if I were in Ukraine now I would probably have a weapon,” he said.