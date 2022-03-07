The girls of Kalsindur are now on the pages of the book

National women’s team footballer Tahura Khatun is thrilled. This year, the striker has been admitted to the high school. You will read the story of your life coming up in the textbook by printing the fight-struggle!

An enlarged photo on page 6 of the English for Today book, showing national team midfielder Maria Manda busy celebrating goals in front of everyone. The story titled ‘The Unbeaten Girls’ (Invincible Girls) tells how Maria, Sanjidara came up from the outskirts of Mymensingh and played football.

In this story, it is written how the girls who went through childhood learned football.

Not only did they shine in football, their success has dispelled the darkness of the village with electric lights. The story is about the struggles of these footballers.

Mofiz Uddin, a primary school teacher from Kalsindur, taught football to Maria and Sanjid. The story of this teacher has also come up.

Mofiz Uddin wanted to teach girls only the game of football. He never thought that these footballers would find a place in the pages of a book. Mofiz Uddin said, ‘This joy cannot be expressed in words. It is a matter of pride for me. My efforts are worthwhile. I knew they would do something good. But I never imagined that these girls would come to the pages of the book. ‘

Tahura was a little surprised to see herself in the textbook, ‘I have to read my own words, I have to write in the examination book again in this regard. It feels good to think about it. ‘

Sanjida thinks that the story of Kalsindur’s girls coming up will inspire other girls, ‘Everyone will know through this story how much we have fought to get to this stage. After reading our story, many more will become interested in football.