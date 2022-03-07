The goods are not going, the money is stuck

The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSc), the world’s leading shipping company based in Switzerland, has announced that it will suspend shipments to Russia from March 1. Denmark-based Marsk, Germany-based Hapag Lloyd and Singapore-Japan-based One Line followed suit.

Bangladeshi exporters are in trouble as the companies operating these ships are reluctant to transport goods to Russia. Some goods are in Chittagong port.

Bangladeshi exporters who have recently exported goods to Russia, have not yet realized the price, are also concerned. Because, their money is stuck. Overall, the amount of money and export earnings from Russia is not that high, but for each factory, this stuck is a big crisis.

Several multinational corporations in the United States and Europe have suspended their services in Russia. At the initiative of the West, the international transaction system Swift has banned 12 transactions in Russia and 2 transactions in Belarus in Bangkok, which will take effect on March 12. All this has affected Bangladesh’s trade with Russia.

Bangladesh has traded 1.14 billion with Russia in FY 2020-21. Of this, garment exports from Bangladesh amounted to 590 million.

Factory owners in danger

A garment factory called Green Life Knitx exported a variety of garments, including T-shirts and sweatshirts worth 235,000 (about Rs. 2 crore) to Russia on February 23. After sending the export invoice, they are unable to send the required documents to the Russian buyer’s authorized Alpha Bank of Russia. This is because global courier companies are not taking goods to Russia. Due to this uncertainty, Green Life Nittex has postponed the production of 200,000 purchase order in Russia.

When asked, the factory’s managing director Halim Biswas told Prothom Alo on Saturday , “Russian buyers have assured us. However, I have delayed the production of the ongoing purchase order by one or two weeks. We will monitor the situation and take the next decision.

Russia is the destination of 2.5 percent of the country’s total garment exports. In the first seven months of the current financial year (July-January), Bangladesh’s garment export revenue stood at 2.399 billion. Of this, 420 million worth of clothing went to Russia.

The Tusuka Group is not getting money by exporting garments directly to Russia for about 600,000 and through Poland for 321,000. At present, 2.78 million worth of garments are being produced at the Tusuca factory, which is supposed to go to Russia. The company exports garments worth about 6 million a year to Russia.

Tusuka chairman Arshad Jamal told Prothom Alo , “There is nothing to be optimistic about the ongoing procurement.”

Meanwhile, world-renowned apparel retailer brands such as H&M and Inditex have temporarily suspended their sales in Russia. H&M has more than 150 outlets in the country. Inditex has 502 outlets in Russia. These two brands are one of the biggest buyers of garments in Bangladesh.

Faruk Hasan, president of BGMEA, an association of export-oriented garment owners , told Prothom Alo that the temporary suspension of business in Russia by brands like H&M and Zara would have a negative impact on Bangladesh. He further added that the cost of readymade garments exported to Russia is stagnant, which is not immediately clear. Separation of several Russian banks from Swift could lead to some delays in getting money. Russian buyers are looking for alternative means because there is no war in their country. They have to do business.

Goods stuck in port

In normal times, goods are taken to Russia from Chittagong via Singapore or Colombo and European ports. After landing in European ports, the goods also go to Russia by road.

Of course, no matter what assurances are given, exporters are not worried.