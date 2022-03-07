‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ is coming in Hindi

Malayalam movie ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ will be made in Hindi by ‘Cargo’ producer Aarti Kadav. Bollywood actress Sania Malhotra will star in the Hindi version of the critically acclaimed movie.

He posted on his Instagram page about the remake of the movie. He said, “I am very happy and delighted to be a part of #DagretIndianKichenHindirimek. I can’t wait any longer!”.

“The Great Indian Kitchen has some mysterious qualities,” the Indian Express quoted Harman Bauer as saying. And the story stays with you after the movie is over. I wanted to make this movie for the entire Indian audience with a perfect balance between entertainment and content. ”

The film depicts how women have been living the life of a ‘slave’ within the four walls of the kitchen for years under the strict supervision of masculinity. Through the use of short dialogues, Geo Baby portrays the reality of a newly married woman in her husband’s house, the injustice done to her and the oppression.