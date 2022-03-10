The head of the IMF did not rule out a default in Russia due to the imposed sanctions

NEW YORK, 10 March. /TASS/. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva made a statement that a default by Russia is possible due to the sanctions imposed against the background of the aggravation of the situation in Ukraine.

The unprecedented sanctions imposed on Russia have driven the country into recession. According to our forecast, this recession will be deep,” Georgieva said. “As far as a default, that scenario no longer seems unbelievable,” she said on CNBC on Thursday .