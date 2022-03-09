The Himalayan Griffon Vulture is back in the open sky

Three Himalayan griffon vultures have been released into the open after recovering. The vultures were released at noon on Tuesday (March 6) in the Janakichhara area of ​​Lauachhara National Park in Kamalganj, Moulvibazar.

The three vultures were at the Janakichhara Rescue Center for more than two months under the supervision of the Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Department.

According to the Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Department, one of the three vultures was rescued on December 26 last year from Deorachhara in Moulvibazar, another from Sarail in Brahmanbaria and one from Rema in Habiganj.

At that time the vultures were sick and very weak. After the rescue, all the three vultures were kept at Janakichhara Rescue Center.

At this time, after one day, each vulture was fed half a kg of beef. Gradually the three vultures became healthy and strong.

After recovering, they were released on Tuesday (March 6) at around 12:30 pm in Janakichhara. After being released, all three vultures flew into the open sky.

Sylhet Divisional Officer of the Department of Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation. Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said:

During winter, they come to our country from snow covered areas. They continue to come from October to February.

When it gets hot, they go back to their respective areas. At one stage this vulture became weak and fell to the ground due to flying without eating for a long time. They are mostly caught during winter.

He said, ‘All three vultures released are now healthy. I hope they will return to the Himalayan region soon.