The ‘humanitarian corridor’ outside Mariopol is under attack: BBC

According to BBC Online, Russian troops are shelling the road where civilians are being evacuated outside Mariupol. The city of Mariupol is under Russian military control.

Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman for Ukraine’s foreign ministry, said Russian troops were attacking “humanitarian corridors” between the cities of Mariopol and Zaporizhzhya.

He said there were eight trucks and 30 buses on the road in Mariupol for humanitarian aid and evacuation of civilians from the city to Zaporizhijia. Civilians have been living without water and electricity for almost a week. In addition, food is running out.

It is to be noted that Tuesday is the 13th day of Russia’s operation in Ukraine. Earlier, on February 24, Russian troops launched a military operation in Ukraine at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. As part of the operation, Ukraine is being attacked by land, air and sea. The Ukrainian army has also been trying to resist since the operation began. There is a bloody conflict between the two sides.