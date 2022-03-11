Health

The life expectancy of skeptics is short: research

11 hours ago
2 1 minute read

The life expectancy of skeptical people is low. A team of teachers at Stockholm University in Sweden has given this information after conducting research on 24,000 people. News Daily Mail.

Of those people, 36 percent believe in others. 56 percent do not trust others. And 5 percent could not answer.

The list of the dead in the United States shows that those who used to think positively in their lifetime are living longer.

The study also found that people who trust others live longer than skeptics. Those who forgive others also live longer.

It also shows that people are more optimistic in old age. Those who trust others have good hearts. Their heart disease is about 13 percent less.

Researchers at Stockholm University say that trusting others can make life much easier.
So for a good life and longevity, skepticism must be overcome and people must believe.

However, researcher Alexander Methin disagreed, saying that it is not easy to trust others easily. Because people can cheat with the opportunity of faith.

Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

