The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Hostommel has been shot dead

The mayor of the town of Hostomel, near the Ukrainian capital Kiev, has been shot dead. City officials said in a Facebook post on Monday, local time. News AFP

According to a Facebook post, Mayor Yuri Ilyich Priilipko was distributing food and medicine. He was shot dead along with two others. The identities of the other two were not shared on Facebook.

The head of Russia’s huge army, advancing on the capital Kiev, has now moved closer to the town of Irpin, next to the hostel.