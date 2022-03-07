The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Hostommel has been shot dead
The mayor of the town of Hostomel, near the Ukrainian capital Kiev, has been shot dead. City officials said in a Facebook post on Monday, local time. News AFP
According to a Facebook post, Mayor Yuri Ilyich Priilipko was distributing food and medicine. He was shot dead along with two others. The identities of the other two were not shared on Facebook.
The head of Russia’s huge army, advancing on the capital Kiev, has now moved closer to the town of Irpin, next to the hostel.
Hostomel city authorities say the mayor was not told to go into the shelling by Russian troops. He has dedicated his life to the people of Hostomail. He died like a hero.
Russia, meanwhile, has announced a ceasefire to allow residents of four Ukrainian cities to escape safely. The cities are Kiev, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumi. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, civilians in four cities have been allowed to leave the city from 10 a.m. local time on Monday.