World

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Hostommel has been shot dead

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 23 hours ago
4 1 minute read

The mayor of the town of Hostomel, near the Ukrainian capital Kiev, has been shot dead. City officials said in a Facebook post on Monday, local time. News AFP

According to a Facebook post, Mayor Yuri Ilyich Priilipko was distributing food and medicine. He was shot dead along with two others. The identities of the other two were not shared on Facebook.

The head of Russia’s huge army, advancing on the capital Kiev, has now moved closer to the town of Irpin, next to the hostel.

Hostomel city authorities say the mayor was not told to go into the shelling by Russian troops. He has dedicated his life to the people of Hostomail. He died like a hero.

Russia, meanwhile, has announced a ceasefire to allow residents of four Ukrainian cities to escape safely. The cities are Kiev, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumi. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, civilians in four cities have been allowed to leave the city from 10 a.m. local time on Monday.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 23 hours ago
4 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Ukraine’s youngest member of parliament went to war to defend the country

Ukraine’s youngest member of parliament went to war to defend the country

16 hours ago
Photo of Demand for this specialty has grown significantly as a result of recent corporate scandals

Demand for this specialty has grown significantly as a result of recent corporate scandals

17 hours ago
Photo of China to the United States: Do not add fuel to the fire of war

China to the United States: Do not add fuel to the fire of war

17 hours ago
Photo of Anti-war protests across Russia, about four and a half thousand detained

Anti-war protests across Russia, about four and a half thousand detained

17 hours ago
Back to top button