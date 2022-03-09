World

The moderates are wrong about reduced taxes on diesel

Kevin Robin
The moderates now want to sharply reduce the tax on diesel and petrol . Of course, it is painfully expensive to refuel, but even as an avid economist, you need to think a little further than just price in the critical situation we are in.

Today’s price is due to an acute lack of access to oil. The one that is available should be enough for many. It is simply difficult to find alternatives to Russian oil. The goal now must therefore be for us to significantly reduce consumption where it goes in the western world. A lower price in the current situation will not lead to frugality, but the opposite.

Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

