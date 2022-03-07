The music teacher thought I could never be a singer: Usha

Dress-style-singing style — barely a surprise. Seventy has passed. From the sixties to the eighties, Indian audiences heard pop, from film songs to jazz, in Shaw Uthup’s voice. He is also successful as a preback artist in Bollywood. He always has a song in all the halls, Kolkata Kolkata Don’t Ori Kolkata.

Although Usha Uthup grew up in Mumbai, Kolkata is her favorite city. This love dragged Usha back to Calcutta. He unveiled his biography ‘The Queen of Indian Pop’ at the Oxford Book Store on Park Street in Kolkata.

Besides unveiling the new book, Usha Uthup floated in the memory of Kolkata.

“I’ve had a good relationship with the Oxford Book Store for the last 50 years,” he said. And that’s why I came to Calcutta and inaugurated my first biography. I think this Oxford bookstore has a different magic. How many memories of my past are involved with it. I started my career at Trinkas on Park Street. Since then I have been traveling to the Oxford Book Store. So I am very happy to come here and publish my biography.’

How were the early days of his musical career? How did you become a Bollywood singer? Whose name is ‘Ullas Ki Nao’. And from that his daughter Srishti Jha translated into English.

Earlier, while talking to a reporter of Indian media Indian Express about ‘The Queen of Indian Pop’, he highlighted various personal incidents. Usha said, ‘The music teacher thought I could not be a singer at all. I don’t have much control over music. He would not even let me stay in special classes. Believe me, my teacher was sitting in the audience when I sang at an event less than a year later. When I came down from the stage and faced each other, tears were flowing in the eyes of both of them. But I was never upset. Nor did the pain of not being able to enter the singing class pull me down. Rather it has tried to lead to better. Insistence has worked inside. ‘

Usha further said, ‘I can’t say whether I am a good or bad singer. But all I can say is that I am a 100% original singer. ‘ He was debated in India at different times. He has always been away from them. In this context, he said, “It seemed strange to think that an ordinary girl like me, who is a man of clay, of a domestic nature, had no resemblance to the image of a nightclub singer, and the people of the political arena rose up to ban me.”

This year, Usha Uthup has completed 52 years in the industry as a professional singer. He has sung countless hit songs like ‘Hari Om Hari’, ‘Ramba Ho’, ‘Jite Hai Shan Se’ for decades. Usha has sung in several regional languages ​​of India as well as in foreign languages.