The NATO chief said Russia’s attack would not spread beyond Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the US-led coalition has a “responsibility” to ensure that Russia’s aggression “does not escalate and spread beyond Ukraine.”

During his visit to Latvia, Stoltenberg said, “We will protect every inch of the territory of the alliance.” Khabar Al-Jazeera.

He says the coalition has credible information that Russia is targeting Ukrainian civilians. He called on Moscow to stop the attacks.

It is to be noted that Tuesday is the 13th day of Russia’s operation in Ukraine. Earlier, on February 24, Russian troops launched a military operation in Ukraine at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. As part of the operation, Ukraine is being attacked by land, air and sea. The Ukrainian army has also been trying to resist since the operation began. There is a bloody conflict between the two sides.

