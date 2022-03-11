The New York Times bought the viral game World

Tech

The New York Times bought the viral game Wordle

Kevin Robin
The viral game ‘Worldl’ has been bought by the US daily New York Times through social media. The newspaper authorities did not say exactly how much they are spending for this. However, it is said that the game has been bought in seven digits. The free and easy to play game was created by software engineer Josh Wardl.

The game, which was released in October, now has millions of players.
The success of the game is truly incredible, Warden said. He is “incredibly satisfied” with the New York Times’ agreement to sell the game.
After purchasing the game, the newspaper publisher said that the game will be free to play initially. In the game players have to find a five letter word in six guesses. Every day a new puzzle is given.
