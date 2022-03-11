The New York Times withdrew all correspondents from Russia

The New York Times, a US-based newspaper, has withdrawn all its correspondents from Russia, according to CNN. The media will have no real representative in Russia; This is the first case in more than a hundred years.

In a tweet, Neil McFarquhar, a former Moscow bureaucrat for the New York Times, wrote: “Tragic events in the history of the New York Times in Moscow.

All reporters are being recalled from Russia. We have had regular reporters there since 1921, with temporary breaks due to visa complications. Stalin, the Cold War did not drive us away.

Earlier, the New York Times said in a statement on Tuesday that it had withdrawn all representatives from Russia. Russia has recently passed a law on “special operations” or war in Ukraine.

The law provides for 15 years imprisonment for publishing false information about the war. As a result, the New York Times withdrew news correspondents from Russia.