The pace of Russian aggression has slowed: Ukraine’s armed forces

Ukraine’s armed forces released the latest update on the Russian attack just before 8 a.m. local time on Tuesday. It has been said that the enemy forces are continuing their offensive operations. However, their progress has slowed significantly.

On the 13th day of the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces Authority said in a statement that Ukrainian troops continued their defenses in the southern, eastern and northern sectors until 6 am local time on March 6.

In addition to the capital Kiev, the northern city of Chernihiv is in the hands of Ukraine.
It added that the country’s air defense forces were successfully repelling missiles and air strikes.

The Ukrainian military says the occupiers are now frustrated and are increasingly violating international humanitarian law on looting and military conflict. Russia is now adopting a strategy of psychological warfare. Russian forces are working to form a campaign team to influence locals.

