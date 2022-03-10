The person who took the pig’s heart is no more

The first person in the world to have a pig heart transplant in the body of a patient in the United States. That day was January 7 this year. He survived for two months. The man finally died on Tuesday (March 8). News from ABC News.

David Bennett, 56, died at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Doctors did not say exactly what caused his death.

They said David Bennett’s condition had been deteriorating for several days.

After a pig transplant was performed on Bennett’s body in January, doctors said he was still in good health three days after the seven-hour test.

In a statement from the University of Maryland School of Medicine at the time, Surgeon Bertley Griffith said, “This surgery will take the world one step further in addressing limb deficiencies.”