The price of fuel is now 125 per barrel

The trend of rising fuel prices has continued. At the time of writing, the price of Brent crude rose to 125 per barrel in the international market today. This is the highest fuel price since 2006. At the same time, the United States says it is considering possible sanctions on Russian oil supplies to other countries.

The price of fuel oil has been rising sharply in the international market since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Before the war, it was hipothetical that once the war broke out, fuel prices would exceed 100 per barrel. Fearing that, the price of fuel rose to 125 per barrel this time.

In this situation, the price of petrol and diesel will increase in many countries of the world. The price of fuel oil has started rising in the world market since October last year. Due to this, the price of fuel oil was also increased in the country on November 3 last year. On that day, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources increased the price of diesel and kerosene from Tk 75 per liter to Tk 70 per liter.

This crisis has cast a shadow over the stock markets of different countries. The major stock exchanges in France and Germany fell 4 percent at the start of the day. while the FTSE 100 in London fell more than 2 percent. The European market has also affected the Asian market. Japan’s Nikkei index fell nearly 3 percent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 3.6 percent.

Meanwhile, in times of uncertainty, people usually look for safe investment — this is human nature. At such times people tend to turn to gold as a safe investment. That is still happening. As a result, the price of gold for the first time in 18 months has reached two thousand dollars per ounce.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Sunday that the Biden administration and its allies were discussing sanctions on Russia’s oil supply.

Nancy Pelosi, then speaker of the US House of Representatives, said Russia was seeking appropriate legislation to ban oil imports.

In a letter, Pelosi added that the House was currently seeking strong legislation aimed at isolating Russia from the world economy.

Pelosi was speaking as pressure mounted on the White House and other Western nations to crack down on Moscow over its aggression in Ukraine.

Recovery has been delayed

The world community has been fighting Corona for two years. And now the war has started, which will spread to other countries in the coming days, there are also concerns.

In this situation, the IMF says, the war will affect the livelihoods of the world’s low-income people. However, the people of developing countries will suffer more than the developed countries. In developed countries, 10 percent of the total expenditure is behind these two. In developing countries it is 25 percent and in low-income countries it is 50 percent.

As people’s spending increases, purchasing power decreases. Then they reduce consumption to reduce expenses – this is the custom.