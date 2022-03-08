The price of gold increased to 69,315 rupees

The metal will be sold at a new price from Wednesday (March 9).

On Tuesday (March 8), the chairman of the Standing Committee on Pricing and Monitoring of Bangladesh Jewelers Association (BAJUS) M. A notification signed by Hannan informed the media about the pricing of gold.

It has been said that the price of 22 carat weight will be 69 thousand 315.20 rupees. The weight of 21 carat is 75,899.36 rupees, the weight of 18 carat is 74,98.46 rupees and in traditional way it is 54,062.64 rupees.

The new price list set by Bajus shows that the price per 22 carat was Rs 8,275.44 till Tuesday. As a result, the price has increased to Tk 1,049.6.

The price of 21 carat bhari has been fixed at 85,899.36 rupees. At present 21 carat weight is being sold at 74,08.24 rupees. According to the new announcement, the price of gold has increased by 933.12 rupees.

Similarly, the price per 18 carat bhari will be 74 thousand 98.46 rupees. At present the price is 74 thousand 152 rupees. The price has increased to Tk 618.48.

According to the traditional method, the price of gold per bhari has been fixed at 54,062.84 rupees. As per the traditional method till Tuesday, the price per bhari is 53,421.12 rupees. As a result, the filling price has increased to Tk 641.52.

The price of silver remained unchanged

M. A Hannan Azad said all jewelery traders were requested to sell gold at Bajus fixed price list till further instructions.