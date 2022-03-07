The pro-Western Bulgarians are in conflict with the Russians

Bulgaria’s old “friend” is Russia. The influence of the Russians in the politics of the country has always been very strong. But now the anti-Russian opposition is also active, vocal. Conflicts between the two sides are also raising fears of a government collapse.

The good relations between Russia and Bulgaria are almost 150 years old. Since the Russo-Ottoman War of 17-18, Bulgaria has celebrated the end of that war as “Independence Day”. But the celebration of March 3 this year was not as spontaneous and joyful as before.

The day before, the Russian ambassador paid tribute to those killed in the war with flowers at the “Monument of Freedom” commemorating the day of that historic victory in the 19th century. On the same day, a Bulgarian general was arrested on charges of spying for Russia.

The day before the general’s arrest, however, raised concerns about Russia-Bulgaria. In the midst of the Ukraine crisis, Bulgarian Defense Minister Stefan Zaneu was fired for speaking out on behalf of Russia.

Janeu is not only the defense minister, but also an officer of the Bulgarian army, a NATO member. Despite such an important responsibility of the state, he gave a direct status for Russia on Facebook. Like Vladimir Putin, he referred to the Russian aggression only as a “special operation.”

Thus, Janeu has already expressed his “weakness” towards Russia. Janeu also criticized the presence of NATO troops in Bulgaria in a Facebook status in December, and then in January, in all reports on Ukraine, the Bulgarian media took a position against the country’s interests.

Surviving the previous two statuses, this time the Bulgarian defense minister was not the last to be saved. Explaining the reason for his dismissal, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kirill Petkov said in a statement that “no minister has the right to express his foreign policy on Facebook, the right of the coalition government to be a burden and no minister has the right to call it ‘war’.”

Janeur’s pro-Russian statement, however, is not a surprise in Bulgarian politics.

The other part of the alliance is pro-Western reformists. Within three months of the formation of the government, the differences between the two sides became clear. While one section of the government is criticizing Russia’s role in Ukraine, another is pledging to side with Russia.

Pro-Russian socialists in Bulgaria voted against both the recent imposition of sanctions against Russia in the Bulgarian and U.S. parliaments and the closure of Russian state-controlled media RT and Sputnik.

Rumena Filipova believes that the contradictory position of the pro-Western and pro-Russian elements in Bulgarian politics is a major threat to the country’s politics.

Rumena, director of the Sophia Institute for Global Analysis in the capital, said the dispute could lead to the fall of the government.

The Russians have always been very popular in Bulgarian politics. Putin is also very popular there. According to a January survey by Alpha Research, at least 50% of Bulgarians favor Putin.

Another survey in February found that only 40% of the country’s population favors Bulgaria’s NATO membership. At the time, only 26% of the population supported Bulgaria’s move closer to NATO in the wake of the Ukraine war.

However, the situation has changed considerably since Russia invaded Ukraine. Four days after the attack, an Alpha Research poll found that only 32% of Bulgarians support Putin’s pro-Ukraine policy.