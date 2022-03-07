‘The purpose for which I came to Bogra is completely successful’ – Habibul Bashar Sumon

The Bangladesh team will leave Dhaka for South Africa on Friday to take part in the bilateral series.

Mominul Haque Souravra held a training camp at the Shaheed Chandu Stadium in Bogra before taking part in a three-match ODI and two-Test series in Africa. The camp, which started on February 25 with 23 cricketers, ended today.

In a video message after the camp on Monday, Habibul Bashar Sumon, assistant selector of the national team, said that the camp was held in Bogra keeping in mind our future tour of South Africa. Bogra’s wicket is very good, seaming-friendly wicket. There are pace and bounce.

“I have talked to all the players and officials,” the former national team captain said. Everyone said it was a very good sporting wicket. The players also practiced very well. The purpose for which we came to Bogra, I think it was quite successful.

Regarding keeping Bangladesh Tigers cricketers in the camp, selector Sumon said, “Sometimes when players are needed from outside the squad, they are not available in ready condition.” Since we have a lot of games ahead, we have to make the squad bigger. We can’t sit with 20 people. Since there are so many games this year, many will be injured, many players may not get. In that case it is very important to keep the alternative ready.

He added that the camp is helping the players as well as the selectors. When we look for someone outside the group, we find them ready. This is the main objective of Bangladesh Tigers.