The Russian attack caused a loss of 10 trillion dollars

It has been more than two weeks since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. At least 10 trillion US dollars worth of assets were damaged in the attack. Oleg Ustenko, chief economic adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, provided the information. News Reuters.

Oleg Ustenko said at a virtual event hosted by the US think tank Peterson Institute for International Economics on Thursday that 50 percent of Ukraine’s businesses had been shut down due to the ongoing war. The rest of the institutions are carrying out less than their capacity.

The Russian government has damaged roads, bridges, hospitals, equipment and other resources in Ukraine, the adviser said.