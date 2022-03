The Russian attack has surprising consequences in Helsinki: the name of the street in Ullanlinna is to be changed

RUSSIA’S invasion of Ukraine has prompted several to change the place names associated with Russia in Helsinki.

For example, several municipal initiatives have been taken to change the name of Tehtaankatu, with Zelenskyinkatu or Ukrainankatu as the name. The eastern end of Tehtaankatu has been proposed as Trollitehtaankatu. The Russian Embassy is located on Tehtaankatu.