The Russian club is seeking peace after being banished from football

Russia is being condemned around the world for its attack on Ukraine. It has also affected football. Russia’s national football team and clubs have been banned by FIFA and European football’s governing body UEFA. Russian club Spartak Moscow has expressed frustration over being deported.

According to the BBC, a joint statement issued by the world governing body for European and European football stated that Russia would ban football. FIFA said the ban would remain in place until further notice.

FIFA and UEFA made the decision after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) banned Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Spartak Moscow will not be able to play club football due to the decision of FIFA and UEFA. In the last 16 draw of Europa League, Spartak got Leipzig as the opponent. But they will not get a chance to enter the field. As a result, German club Leipzig will advance to the quarter finals without a fight.

Spartak Moscow was scheduled to play the last two matches of the last 16 of the Europa League on March 10 and 16. Now the club is burning with frustration of not being able to play.

“UEFA and FIFA have decided to exclude us from the Europa League this year,” Spartak Moscow wrote in a statement. This means that our last 16 matches against Leipzig are no longer being played. The decision relates to the two organizations’ positions on what is happening in Ukraine. This decision of UEFA and FIFA is expected but very sad. “Unfortunately, the suffering that our club has suffered in the Europa League is being ruined by things far beyond the scope of the game.”