The Russian government introduced a ban on the export of vehicles imported from abroad

The Russian government announced a ban on the export of cars and other motor vehicles previously imported from abroad intended for the transport of people. It will be valid until December 31 of this year.

In particular, we are talking about vans and racing cars. This is stated in the resolution published on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers. In addition, the ban applies to passenger and cargo ships and yachts, aircraft and even drones.

At the same time, the restriction does not apply to motor vehicles designed to carry 10 people or more.

On the afternoon of March 10, the government of the Russian Federation announced that the Cabinet of Ministers had determined a list of goods that are temporarily prohibited from being exported from Russia . These goods were previously imported into Russia from abroad. In particular, the list includes technological, telecommunications, medical equipment, as well as agricultural machinery. In total, over 200 items of goods were banned from export.