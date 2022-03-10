World

The Russian government introduced a ban on the export of vehicles imported from abroad

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 6 hours ago
2 1 minute read

The Russian government announced a ban on the export of cars and other motor vehicles previously imported from abroad intended for the transport of people. It will be valid until December 31 of this year.

In particular, we are talking about vans and racing cars. This is stated in the resolution published on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers. In addition, the ban applies to passenger and cargo ships and yachts, aircraft and even drones.

At the same time, the restriction does not apply to motor vehicles designed to carry 10 people or more.

On the afternoon of March 10, the government of the Russian Federation announced that the Cabinet of Ministers had determined a list of goods that are temporarily prohibited from being exported from Russia . These goods were previously imported into Russia from abroad. In particular, the list includes technological, telecommunications, medical equipment, as well as agricultural machinery. In total, over 200 items of goods were banned from export.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 6 hours ago
2 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Military operation in Ukraine. Online

Military operation in Ukraine. Online

2 hours ago
Photo of Zelensky said that chemical or other weapons of mass destruction were not developed in Ukraine

Zelensky said that chemical or other weapons of mass destruction were not developed in Ukraine

2 hours ago
Photo of Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced: 200,000 Ukrainians returned to defend their country

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced: 200,000 Ukrainians returned to defend their country

3 hours ago
Photo of Presidential Spokesperson Kalın evaluated Turkey’s mediation efforts

Presidential Spokesperson Kalın evaluated Turkey’s mediation efforts

3 hours ago
Back to top button