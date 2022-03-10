The sale of basic food products is limited in Ukraine

The people in Ukraine are having a hard time due to the ongoing attacks of Russia since. While the supply chain is disrupted in many cities in the country due to the war, the empty shelves in the markets cannot be filled with new products. In order to prevent the food problem to be experienced, the sale of basic food products in the markets was restricted.

With the decision taken by the Odessa Governor’s Office, a list of products for which a limit should be applied in the sale of basic food products was sent from the markets in the city. With the new decision, a maximum of 2 packages of sugar, buckwheat and wheat flakes can be purchased from the markets. Potatoes can be taken no more than 5 kilograms. Eggs will not be sold more than 30 pieces. (UAV)