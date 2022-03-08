World

The situation in Ukraine reminds us of Syria: AFP

Images of the destruction of Ukrainian cities, such as Mariupol, Chernihiv and Kharkiv, bring back memories of the bloody attacks in Aleppo, Syria, and Grozny, the Chechen capital. Aleppo and Grozny – both cities were demolished at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Syrian government recaptured Aleppo’s main rebel stronghold in December 2016 through Russian airstrikes. In the last bloody week of that attack, 1.6 people lost their lives.

Aleppo, Syria’s economic capital, was divided. To the west were districts loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, and to the east were rebel-held areas.
In September 2016, the Assad government launched a final offensive to seize rebel-held areas.

Russian warplanes continue to drop barrel bombs, shelling and rocket attacks on rebel-held areas of Aleppo.

Aleppo, which was reduced to rubble in December of that year, came under the full control of the Syrian government.

Alexei Malashenko, an analyst at Moscow’s Carnegie Center, said that nothing would have happened in Aleppo without Russia.

In an emotional plea at the time, Bashar al-Assad, the then US ambassador to the United Nations, and his supporters, Russia and Iran, said, “Are you really incapable of being ashamed?

Not only Aleppo, but also Chechnya, a small republic in the Caucasus, has witnessed the horrors of the Russian invasion. The Chechens have experience fighting Russia in two rounds. In the first round, Russian forces failed to make much of an impact, but in Putin’s instructions, in 1999-2000, Russian artillery and air strikes completely destroyed the Chechen capital, Grozny. Source: AFP

