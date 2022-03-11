The Ukraine war unmasked the ‘friends’ of the United States

They were considered ‘puppets’ in the hands of the United States. They follow the lead of the United States. The news agency AFP said in a report on Thursday.

The report says that the crisis in England has created an “unimaginable rift” between Saudi Arabia, the United States’ main ally in the Middle East, and the United Arab Emirates. The masks of those ‘friends’ have been opened to the United States.

Officials in the Middle East and the United States have told the Wall Street Journal that President Joe Biden has been trying to talk to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in recent weeks. He instructed to arrange a phone conversation. Both leaders have rejected US requests to that effect.

Speculation is rife about this new position of oil-rich countries. During the presidential election campaign, Biden criticized Saudi Arabia for its human rights abuses.

However, the Saudi prince’s bitterness with Biden is not new. Since taking office, Biden has spoken to King Salman’s father, King Salman. Biden has refused to enter into a direct deal with the Crown Prince, according to Bloomberg.

Biden’s words also hinted at this. Biden said last October, without naming anyone, that many in the Middle East wanted to talk to me.

On the other hand, the Saudi prince has recently made it clear that he is not at all worried about whether US President Joe Biden has misunderstood him. Asked if Biden misunderstood him, Prince Salman told a news outlet, “I don’t care.”

On the other hand, the United Arab Emirates has also established relations with Israel, the eternal enemy of Iran.

All of this indicates that the so-called “puppets” of the United States are now emerging as independent nations.