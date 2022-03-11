The UN Security Council is meeting at the request of Russia

Russian authorities set to meet the United Nations Security Council on Friday to discuss allegations that Ukraine is running a chemical and biological weapons laboratory in cooperation with the United States.

The council’s diplomats said on condition of anonymity that the meeting will hold at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Russia’s first deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, called for the meeting in a tweet on Thursday afternoon local time.

Russia called the meeting after US President Joe Biden’s administration rejected Russia’s demand.

White House press secretary Jane Sackie called Russia’s claims “erroneous”. And warned that Russia could use chemical or biological weapons against its neighbor Ukraine.

On Wednesday, however, another Russian deputy, UN Ambassador Dmitry Chumakov, reiterated the allegations. And called on the Western media to cover “Ukraine’s secret germ (weapons) laboratory.”