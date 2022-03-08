The United States and the United Kingdom have banned oil imports from Russia

President Joe Biden is expected to announce today that he will impose sanctions on Russia’s oil imports to the United States.

The White House says it will announce the move today or later. News from the BBC

This is going to be the last sanctions on Russia in response to the Russian operation in Ukraine. U.S. lawmakers are pushing for the Biden administration to take action.

After the United States, the United Kingdom is going to announce a ban on the import of fuel oil from Russia, according to the BBC.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make the announcement later on Tuesday.

According to media reports, the ban will be phased out in the next few months, and Russia’s gas will not be covered.

Meanwhile, major oil company Shell says it is sorry to have bought a consignment of low-cost fuel oil from Russia last week.

In a statement, Shell said the decision to buy Russian crude oil was “wrong.”

The company says it will immediately stop buying Russian oil and suspend its service stations and aircraft fuel and lubricants activities in Russia. Other contacts with Russia will also be phased out.