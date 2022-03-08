The United States has banned oil imports from Russia

US President Joe Biden has announced a ban on oil imports from Russia to the United States. He will make this announcement on Tuesday. Al Jazeera quoted a source close to the matter as saying.

On Tuesday, the major oil company Shell regretted last week that it had bought a consignment of fuel oil from Russia at a lower price and said that the decision to buy oil was wrong.

“Our decision to buy one cargo of crude oil from Russia was wrong,” said Ben Van Barden, the company’s chief executive, in a statement. We are sorry for this.

It is to be noted that Tuesday is the 13th day of Russia’s operation in Ukraine. Earlier, on February 24, Russian troops launched a military operation in Ukraine at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. As part of the operation, Ukraine is being attacked by land, air and sea. The Ukrainian army has also been trying to resist since the operation began. There is a bloody conflict between the two sides.