World

The United States has banned oil imports from Russia

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 23 hours ago
0 1 minute read

US President Joe Biden has announced a ban on oil imports from Russia to the United States. He will make this announcement on Tuesday. Al Jazeera quoted a source close to the matter as saying.

On Tuesday, the major oil company Shell regretted last week that it had bought a consignment of fuel oil from Russia at a lower price and said that the decision to buy oil was wrong.

“Our decision to buy one cargo of crude oil from Russia was wrong,” said Ben Van Barden, the company’s chief executive, in a statement. We are sorry for this.

It is to be noted that Tuesday is the 13th day of Russia’s operation in Ukraine. Earlier, on February 24, Russian troops launched a military operation in Ukraine at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. As part of the operation, Ukraine is being attacked by land, air and sea. The Ukrainian army has also been trying to resist since the operation began. There is a bloody conflict between the two sides.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 23 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

43 mins ago
Photo of Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

1 hour ago
Photo of Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

2 hours ago
Photo of Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

2 hours ago
Back to top button