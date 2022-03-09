The United States is close to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to reduce oil prices

Oil prices have risen sharply since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In this situation, US President Joe Biden has refused to call for a meeting with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to curb oil prices.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates did not respond to a request for a meeting.

Earlier in the week, OPEC and its allies did not respond to calls from Western nations to increase production to reduce oil prices. Although the United States is no longer dependent on Russia for oil, Russia has banned oil imports. Then they tried to negotiate with the countries of the Middle East.

In this reality, the United States is struggling to find an alternative source of oil. In this situation, after many years, the oil rich country of Latin America has started diplomatic relations with Venezuela.

Venezuela has the world’s largest oil reserves. There are also indications that US talks with them have been fruitful. They have already released a US citizen from prison. It is learned that oil prices will soon increase and curb inflation.

Meanwhile, relations with Saudi Arabia have cooled since Joe Biden was elected US president due to his policy on the Gulf region. Among the issues that have cooled US relations with Saudi Arabia are the resumption of the nuclear deal with Iran, the US refusal to support Saudi aggression in Yemen, denouncing the Houthi rebels as a terrorist group, refusing to support Saudi Arabia’s civilian nuclear deal, and accusing Prince Salman of killing journalist Khasogi. Exempted from

In his election campaign, Joe Biden called Saudi Arabia an “untouchable state” and said there were no signs of improvement. “Our relationship is going through a test now,” he said.