The United States is “evaluating” Pakistan’s response to Ukraine

The United States will assess Pakistan’s response to the situation in Ukraine, Christopher Wilson, the US trade envoy for South and Central Asia, said on Monday.

Wilson called on the government to take steps to prevent its departments from using pirated US-made software that harms US interests. Pakistan’s biggest data hacking took place in August last year due to the Federal Board of Revenue’s decision to use pirated software.

In a virtual conversation with reporters after the third round of the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA), Wilson said Pakistan’s economic relations with Russia, which focused on Pak-US economic relations, were not discussed. Asked if the United States would still trade with Pakistan as it moves to deepen economic ties with Moscow, Wilson said the US Trade Representative’s office focuses on trade and investment, not sanctions.

Total Pak-US bilateral trade is less than 6 billion, which does not fully reflect the size of the two economies. Christopher further said that. Pakistan’s unexpected tax policy is making the country less attractive to foreign investors.

‘What we have heard from U.S. investors is that there is a general lack of predictability in terms of tax applicability; Returns are often a problem and a matter of concern is the frequent changes in the tax system which in turn creates confusion among investors and reduces Pakistan’s attractiveness as a place to invest.