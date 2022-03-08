World

The United States is holding a dharna in Venezuela for oil

A top US delegation has visited the South American country to buy oil from Venezuela to reduce import dependence on Russia.

A U.S. delegation recently visited Venezuela after the United States and its allies imposed sanctions on Russia following the start of a military operation in Ukraine. News from the Washington Post.

The U.S. government has imposed sanctions on Venezuela, and the United States may impose new sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas.

The United States could also import oil from Venezuela by lifting sanctions on Russia as an alternative to sanctions.

The U.S. delegation discussed the issue with top Venezuelan government officials last Sunday.

The delegation included Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens, Senior Director of the National Security Council Juan Gonzalez and US Ambassador to Venezuela Jimmy Story, the Washington Post reported.

The US delegation succeeded Venezuela just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro spoke by telephone about strengthening ties between the two countries.

However, the State Department and the White House declined to comment.

