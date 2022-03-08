The United States is sending a mentally challenged prisoner back to Saudi Arabia

The United States has repatriated a detainee from the infamous Guantanamo Bay prison to Saudi Arabia. This was announced by the US Department of Defense last Monday. The detainee has been held at Guantanamo Bay for 20 consecutive years. He has lost his mental balance due to captivity and torture.

The detainee’s name is Mohammad Al-Qahtani. Home in Saudi Arabia. He was charged in connection with the September 11, 2001, al-Qaeda-linked airstrikes on the Twin Towers in New York. He was detained at the Guantanamo Bay prison in Cuba and tortured in the name of interrogation.

In 2006, the United States dropped its charges against Mohammed al-Qahtani. However, he was not released. Last February, the US administration began work on the release of Mohammad al-Qahtani and his repatriation to Saudi Arabia. On February 4, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin briefed the US Congress on the move to send Mohammed al-Qahtani to Saudi Arabia.