The viral video of that ‘corpse’ is not of the Ukraine war

Moscow is desperate to occupy the Ukrainian capital Kiev. As of Sunday, about 1.5 million people had been displaced by the ongoing fighting in Ukraine. Ukraine claims 11,000 Russian troops have been killed.

In such a situation, the world is keeping an eye on the news of every moment of the military operation in Ukraine in various media.

In the meantime, many horrific, devastating pictures of the war, videos have gone viral on the net. However, in addition to these, many fake pictures and videos have spread on social media.

One of them is the video of rows and rows of corpses. It shows a journalist standing in a row of corpses killed in battle, looking at the camera with a microphone. Another was taking close shots of the bodies. While the journalist was talking, a few bags moved. One of them tried to get out of the bag. He tried to cover his face with both hands. At that moment, someone came running from outside and forbade him to move. He instructed her to lie down again.