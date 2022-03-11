The way you drink water will be more beneficial

Water is another name for life, but taking too much or too little water can be a problem.

In 1945, The Food and Nutrition Board of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States claimed that it was important to drink two to two and a half liters of water daily to keep the body healthy.

Another important point to note here is that most of the water intake comes from cooked food, which many people do not notice properly.

It is said to drink eight glasses of water daily to protect body moisture. However, drinking water incorrectly can often lead to health risks.

Not considering the aqueous part of solid foods

According to a report published on itdis.com, 20 percent of daily water intake comes from solid foods. Fruits, vegetables, etc. are very useful for retaining body moisture. Because they are rich in water. Cucumber contains 96.6 percent water. Lettuce, tomatoes, watermelons, grapes and green peppers contain more than 90 percent water. Eating such nutritious and vitamin rich vegetables helps in maintaining good health.

“Most healthy people drink enough water to quench their thirst,” the report said, citing the US Institute of Medicine. However, drinking too much water may indicate excessive drinking. ”

Drinking extra water does not do any extra good for the body.

Drinking excess water is responsible for ‘hyponatremia’. It is a condition that severely lowers blood sodium levels. This can lead to swelling of the brain and coma.

Under normal circumstances, this problem can be caused by drinking too much water. People who are physically active, or who sweat a lot, should drink water slowly, not quickly.

Excluding caffeine unnecessarily

Caffeine helps increase concentration and metabolism. However, drinking extra coffee increases dehydration in the body.

“Studies have shown that 250 to 300 mg. Caffeine, the equivalent of two cups of coffee, increases the amount of urine after three hours, “said Dr. A.S. Susan Yerjin.

So, drinking coffee means that dehydration is a misconception.

According to a study published in the journal PLoS, there is no evidence that moderate coffee drinking causes dehydration. So there is no reason to skip drinking coffee for no reason.

Drinking coffee in the American diet acts as an anti-inflammatory antioxidant.

Drink moderate amount of water before going to bed

Drinking too much water before going to bed at night can cause frequent sleep disturbances.

Erin Palansky Wade, a New York-based registered nutritionist, said: “Drinking water three hours before bedtime should be reduced. This will give the body a chance to process it. ”

Drink water in a plastic bottle

Drinking water in plastic bottles is harmful to health.

Low levels of bisphenol A (BPA) are safe, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. However, it also plays a role in increasing brain health and blood pressure. Therefore, BPA free bottles should be used for drinking water.

Water and lemon juice together

Drinking water and lemon juice together is not only fun but also helps in weight loss.

According to the World Health Organization, the powerful antioxidants in lemon peel help the body make enzymes that remove toxins from the body. Its vitamin C increases cortisol levels. And reduces stress hormones. It also helps in reducing body fat.

Wake up and drink water

Waking up in the morning and drinking water helps to increase metabolism.

According to US nutritionist Lisa Jubilee, “The easiest way to boost metabolism is to wake up and drink 20 to 30 ounces of water. Because there is no water for a long time during sleep at night, the metabolism is slow. So it is better to drink enough water before eating or drinking anything in the morning. This will reduce bloating, increase energy and reduce appetite. ”

Not being able to differentiate between hunger and thirst

According to a report published in the journal Psychology and Behavior, most people, despite being thirsty, take food instead of water in 80 percent of cases. This adds extra calories to the body. So even if you feel hungry, you should drink water first and wait for 20 minutes. If the appetite is not satisfied even after this, then food should be eaten.

Drinking green tea

Even if you add tea leaves to the water, it remains water. Adding green tea to water while drinking to get extra health benefits helps in increasing metabolism, cell regeneration and especially reducing belly fat.

Drink ice cold water

According to Ayurvedic scriptures, drinking hot water is more comfortable for stomach than cold water.

According to a 2003 study, drinking ice cold water can increase metabolism by up to 30 percent. But there is no evidence that hot water does not work. Also drinking water and time depends on good health rather than temperature difference.

So even if cold water is not available, it is better to take plain water.

‘Healthy’ bottled water

Many bottled drinks add extra calories and sugars under the guise of ‘healthy’ drinks. A 20 ounce vitamin drink contains about 26 grams of sweet ingredients.

If you want to enhance the taste and quality of food and drink, you can add lemon, strawberry or mint.

Adding artificial flavors

Drinking extra flavored drinks means adding extra calories. Studies have shown that the artificial color, taste and sweetness in it is harmful to the body. The sucrose in artificial sweeteners is about 1000 times the amount of sugar. So the food should have as much natural sweetness and taste as possible.

Tired state not to drink water

To keep yourself fresh, it is better not to drink tea or coffee but to drink water. So if you feel tired in the space of the paper, you should drink water.

Palinsky Wade says, “Sometimes a little dehydration causes fatigue. Because 80 percent of the brain is made up of water. So the lack of water reduces its effectiveness. ”

Not drinking enough water

Most people do not drink enough water. As a result, various physical problems occur. Symptoms of low water intake include loss of appetite, dry mouth, and discoloration of urine. It is beneficial to keep a water bottle and drink water after a while to meet the water needs of the body.