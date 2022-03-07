The Western world wants to exclude Russia from Interpol

Several Western nations, including the United Kingdom and the United States, have called for Russia to be excluded from Interpol. UK Home Minister Preeti Patel said this. News AFP.

In a tweet on Sunday local time, Preity Patel said the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand had requested Interpol to withdraw Russia immediately. The executive committee of Interpol has been called upon to take a decision on Russia this week.

UK Home Secretary Preity Patel said Russia’s behavior was a direct threat to international legal co-operation. However, Patel did not specify the reasons behind such requests from Western countries. He says Western countries want to corner Russia diplomatically and economically by attacking Ukraine.

Yesterday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that there was enough reliable information about Russia’s involvement in war crimes. In particular, Russia’s attacks on civilians are mentioned.