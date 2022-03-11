The Windies lead in Bonner’s 9-hour century

In that field, Encruma Bonner showed ‘Old School’ Test batting. The combination of patience, perseverance and jaw-dropping promise matched the classic display of defensive batting. All the efforts of the English bowlers were thwarted by the wall of his wide bat.

Buner played 335 balls for 558 minutes and played an innings of 123 runs.

At the end of the third day of the Test, the Caribbeans scored 363 for 9 in the first innings. England were all out for 311 in the first innings.

Batting 90.1 overs on Thursday, West Indies can make only 161 runs. The wicket is quite slow, the run speed of the Caribbeans even slower. The English pacers did not get much movement.

Holder caught behind the wicket in a light reverse swing delivery.

Bonar started the day with 34 runs and continued his fight. He was accompanied by keeper Joshua da Silva. The pair averaged 63 runs for the sixth wicket.

Jack Leach’s 32 off 6 balls broke the pair. Who knew, Bonar would spend almost the whole day from there with the lower order!

Excluding the attempt to run, the two made a home on the wicket. Hundreds of attempts by English bowlers failed.

The West Indies get the lead in this pair. The pair scored 44 runs in about 29 overs!

The relief of the English did not return even after the pair stopped. Playing 26 overs for the ninth wicket, the duo added 48 runs.

Jack Leach swept the ball outside the leg stump and sent it to the boundary, hitting three three-pointers in 256 balls.

At the end of the day, there was a crack in Bonner’s difficult mind.

The West Indies lead has now crossed 70. Permal ended the day with 26 runs off 6 balls.