The woman, who had intercourse with her husband while pregnant, learned the shocking truth when she went to the doctor for a checkup.

Caroline Wortman, who lives in the USA, continued her sexual life with her husband as normal after she became pregnant. After a while, the woman who went to the doctor for a routine checkup was shocked when she learned that she had two wombs and was pregnant with the second one.

A 30-year-old woman named Caroline Wortman, residing in the state of Georgia in the United States, witnessed one of the rare events due to the consecutive events she experienced while she thought she was infertile.

Caroline Wortman has been wanting children with her husband Nate for some time now. The duo finally came close to their childhood dreams. The couple, who learned that Caroline was pregnant, experienced great happiness. But the couple continued their sexual life as normal.

Caroline, who routinely went to the obstetrician after her pregnancy, realized that something was wrong. But the opposite was positive this time. The doctor said that the young woman had two wombs and that she was pregnant from the second. A difficult process for Caroline began with this news.

Caroline endured the difficult challenge ahead and welcomed her first child, Josie, in 2021. Six months later, their second child was born as a boy. The couple is currently living happily.