The work is not over, the Liverpool coach made Salah-Maned

A 2-0 victory in the first leg of the last 16 of the Champions League. The second leg is on the floor of the house. Liverpool can put themselves far ahead on the way to the quarter-finals. However, Jurgen Klopp, the coach of the Premier League team, thinks that the task will not be so easy.

The two teams will meet at Anfield next Tuesday at 2pm Bangladesh time.

Liverpool won 2-0 in the first leg at San Siro on 16 February thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. After that match, Klopp said that he was expecting more fights from Inter in the second leg.

Inter, both in the Serie A and in the points table, have won just one of their last five matches in all competitions. However, the Milan club defeated Salernitana 5-0 in the league on Sunday.

At the press conference on Tuesday, Klopp said that his team may have to pay a higher price if they are complacent about the victory in the first leg.

“A 2-0 lead is probably the most inverted in football history. If anyone who leads 2-0 at break thinks he’s already won, then he’s on the wrong track. ”

“The (first leg) result was much better than I expected. It was a really tough match and the game was tough. We know they are a high quality team. They won their last match 5-0 … It was really great.”

Klopp thinks a tough fight against the Italian champions is waiting for them.

“They are an experienced team and they will not come here to defend the rules. They want to play attacking and we are not a team that plays defensively for (positive) results and somehow wants to get through. Let’s see what we can gain from this match. ”

Firmino, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara were ruled out of Saturday night’s 1-0 win over West Ham United due to injuries. Klopp said the trio had returned to practice after recovering from injuries ahead of the match against Inter. However, he did not confirm the matter of their game.