The World Bank is giving Crores 600 million to Ukraine

The World Bank has announced that it will provide Crores 600 million to Ukraine, which was devastated by the Russian military aggression. This money will be used to manage the activities of the Government of Ukraine. The money will also be spent on salaries, allowances and pensions of the officers. This was reported by BBC.

World Bank President David Malpas said in a statement that the World Bank had taken the step to stand by Ukraine as it faced violence and devastation from Russia’s aggression. We stand by the people of Ukraine. He also said that further steps would be taken to cooperate with Ukraine in the future.

